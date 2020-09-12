Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.19% of Lamar Advertising worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,314,000 after buying an additional 120,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,928,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,583,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of LAMR opened at $62.93 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

