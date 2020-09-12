Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683,181 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $54.74 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

