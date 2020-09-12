Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,437 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.24% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,824,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

