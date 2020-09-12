Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 9,559.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.12% of Everest Re Group worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $206.34 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.00.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.