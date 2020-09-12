Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.44% of ICU Medical worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,467,000 after acquiring an additional 176,434 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,019,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,267,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,362.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.89 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.