Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $16.53 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,043 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $89,013,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 717,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 587,389 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,010 shares of company stock worth $8,372,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

