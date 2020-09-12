Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $15.37 Million Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,923 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Hershey worth $15,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hershey by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,796,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Hershey by 213.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 347,248 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hershey by 192.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,515,000 after acquiring an additional 285,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $145.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average is $138.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

