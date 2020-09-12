Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5,491.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,464 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.11% of International Paper worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,715,000 after buying an additional 290,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in International Paper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after buying an additional 574,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in International Paper by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after buying an additional 688,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Paper by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after buying an additional 136,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of IP opened at $38.92 on Friday. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

