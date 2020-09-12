Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $13.95 Million Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Humana by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $391.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $431.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

