Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $13.54 Million Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.13% of Gartner worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $187,561.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $126.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

