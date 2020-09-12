Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $11.34 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181,697 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.61% of Simmons First National worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 15.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.