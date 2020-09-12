Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 770.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,774 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614,607 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,123.3% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,045,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2,269.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,186,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

