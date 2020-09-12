Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.33% of Xerox worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 40.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xerox by 528.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,601 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Xerox by 213.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,273,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 866,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other Xerox news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 650,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,801,586.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.