Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.64 Million Holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802,223 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 1.75% of Evolent Health worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $12.87 on Friday. Evolent Health Inc has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.05 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVH. Truist Financial increased their target price on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

