Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3,128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,601 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.15% of UGI worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

