Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

NYSE:TRV opened at $113.40 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $149.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

