Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,469 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.66% of Wintrust Financial worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

WTFC opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.