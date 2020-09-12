Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,026 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.73% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $11.76 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other news, EVP R Douglas Rose acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,400 shares of company stock worth $234,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

