Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 144,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 352,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.7826 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.