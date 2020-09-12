Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 561,516 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2,496.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,516 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,660,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $377,147,000 after acquiring an additional 259,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $30.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

