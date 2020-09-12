Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 116,057 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.17% of Avery Dennison worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

