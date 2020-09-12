Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,924 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 110.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.