Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,925,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,623 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,896,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,567,000 after acquiring an additional 156,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,182,000 after acquiring an additional 486,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,465,000 after acquiring an additional 332,736 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

