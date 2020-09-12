Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 15.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

NYSE:GPC opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.49, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

