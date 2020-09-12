Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 9,164.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,746 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $296,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,633 shares in the company, valued at $921,774.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 60,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $3,021,277.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,069.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,673 shares of company stock worth $13,457,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.