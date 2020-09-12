Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 16,139 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $325,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 146,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 15.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock worth $4,327,719. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.54.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

