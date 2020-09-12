GHOST Hits One Day Volume of $210,405.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. GHOST has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $210,405.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOST token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002988 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GHOST has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00119955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00266669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.36 or 0.01610055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201658 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 13,573,415 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

