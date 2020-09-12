GeoDB Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $634,971.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00003981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.05045898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00054624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,443,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

