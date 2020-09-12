General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.17. 24,810,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 15,698,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,660,838,000 after buying an additional 1,123,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,147,000 after acquiring an additional 259,438 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

