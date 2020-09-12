Gavin Hill Purchases 9 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill acquired 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,587 ($20.74) per share, with a total value of £142.83 ($186.63).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 11 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.01) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.07).

LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,582 ($20.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,469.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,329.91. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $908.76 million and a P/E ratio of 26.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXIG. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,215 ($15.88) to GBX 1,485 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

