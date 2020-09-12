GATX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

GATX has increased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

NYSE:GATX opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GATX. Stephens raised GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

