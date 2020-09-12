GATX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
GATX has increased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.
NYSE:GATX opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $86.01.
Several research firms have recently commented on GATX. Stephens raised GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
About GATX
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.
