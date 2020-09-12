GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $6.56. GameStop shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 193,816 shares.

The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 191,052 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $475.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

