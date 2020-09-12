GameStop (NYSE:GME) Receives “Sell” Rating from Benchmark

GameStop (NYSE:GME)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential downside of 50.74% from the company’s previous close.

GME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of GME stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $13,337,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GameStop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 224,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,199,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

