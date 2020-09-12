Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 50 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GAW opened at £101.50 ($132.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,949.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,076.44. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,564 ($46.57) and a 12-month high of £104.70 ($136.81).

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

In other news, insider John Richard Alistair Brewis bought 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,270 ($121.13) per share, with a total value of £19,837.80 ($25,921.60).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Games Workshop Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,900 ($116.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price (up from GBX 8,000 ($104.53)) on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Monday, July 27th.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.