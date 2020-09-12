Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Gamco Investors has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Gamco Investors has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 20.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gamco Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

