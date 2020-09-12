Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.60 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lifeway Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Lifeway Foods Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

