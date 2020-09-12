Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MarineMax worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MarineMax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MarineMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in MarineMax by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $566.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $173,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. Insiders have sold 192,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

