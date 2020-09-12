Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 82.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,478,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 668,816 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 941,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 584,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 318,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.30. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 125,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $356,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.