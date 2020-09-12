Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $20.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.