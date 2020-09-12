Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 36,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 17.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $594.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 40.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

