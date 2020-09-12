Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,375 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 99.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Arconic stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

