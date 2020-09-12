Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 84,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.05 on Friday. Aptinyx Inc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.