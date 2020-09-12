Gabelli Funds LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

