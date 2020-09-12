Gabelli Funds LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Nathan’s Famous worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 53.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NATH. BidaskClub raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $82.18.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

