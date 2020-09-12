G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Lowered to $23.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

GIII opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $636.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 63,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

