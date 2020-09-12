FY2021 EPS Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Reduced by Analyst

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

NYSE RPT opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

