FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mylan in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mylan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MYL. UBS Group upped their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

MYL stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Mylan in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 523.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Mylan by 100.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 3,034.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

