FY2021 EPS Estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the company will earn $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.33.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $147.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average of $118.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.82. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $149.03.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.28%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

