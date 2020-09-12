Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.66).

FDEV opened at GBX 2,425 ($31.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,093.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,696.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.61 million and a P/E ratio of 62.18. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 952 ($12.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.67). The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33.

In other news, insider Alex Bevis sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($31.18), for a total value of £4,772,000 ($6,235,463.22).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

