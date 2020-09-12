Friendz Reaches Market Capitalization of $294,968.83 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $294,968.83 and $90,008.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $523.77 or 0.05076641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038015 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00054791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,210,081 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.